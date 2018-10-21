Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 46 °

Mother and Son Night at the Zoo

KSAL StaffOctober 21, 2018

Mothers, grandmothers, sons and grandsons are invited to enjoy time together in the autumn weather with an evening at the Rolling Hills Zoo on Saturday, November 3.

Adventures begin with admission to the zoo, a boxed meal at 5 p.m., followed by a scavenger hunt with prizes. The evening ends with a nocturnal zoo experience that includes a night tour, live animal encounters, and a crafting experience.

Cost is $18 for participants 13 and over (including adults), and $12 for participants age 3-12. Children two and under are free.

To register, visit salinaparks.com. The deadline to register is October 31.

For more information, contact Jeff Hammond at Salina Parks & Recreation at (785) 309-5765.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Mother and Son Night at the Zoo

Mothers, grandmothers, sons and grandsons are invited to enjoy time together in the autumn weather w...

October 21, 2018 Comments

Two Historic Lottery Jackpots Still...

Top News

October 21, 2018

No. 9 KWU Sets School Points Record...

Sports News

October 20, 2018

Kansas falls to Texas Tech, 48-16

Sports News

October 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Mother and Son Night at t...
October 21, 2018Comments
Industrial Hemp Focus of ...
October 20, 2018Comments
Volunteers Help With Fall...
October 20, 2018Comments
Mega Millions Grows to La...
October 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH