Mother and Son Night at the Zoo

Mothers, grandmothers, sons and grandsons are invited to enjoy time together in the autumn weather with an evening at the Rolling Hills Zoo on Saturday, November 3.

Adventures begin with admission to the zoo, a boxed meal at 5 p.m., followed by a scavenger hunt with prizes. The evening ends with a nocturnal zoo experience that includes a night tour, live animal encounters, and a crafting experience.

Cost is $18 for participants 13 and over (including adults), and $12 for participants age 3-12. Children two and under are free.

To register, visit salinaparks.com. The deadline to register is October 31.

For more information, contact Jeff Hammond at Salina Parks & Recreation at (785) 309-5765.