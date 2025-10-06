Most Wanted Arrest

The new October list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday, and by Monday there was a new arrest.

According to the Saline County Sheriff;s Office, 64-year-old Ricky Schmidt has been arrested. He was wanted for a felony probation violation for providing false information.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online Saturday morning. Those on the list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated escape from custody, aggravated domestic violence battery, making criminal threats, intimidating a witness, endangering a child, fleeing and eluding, forgery, theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

