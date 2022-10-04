Most Wanted Arrest

Salina, KS

Todd PittengerOctober 4, 2022

A woman  on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught in McPherson.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended.  She was being sought in the Sylvan Grove and Lincoln County areas before ultimately being caught in McPherson.  Martinez-Reavis had been wanted on a felony Failure to Appear warrant out of Saline Co. on one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, one count of possession of an opiate, one count of no drug tax stamp, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The October list went online Saturday.

Those on the October list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, aggravated assault,  fleeing and eluding, identity theft, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,612 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

