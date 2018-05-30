13 Most Wanted Arrests

Over a dozen people of the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests are Brandon Harder and Augustin Munguia. The arrests are the 12th and 13th for the month of May.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The May list went online Saturday, May 5th. Along with the 13 arrests, warrants for another person on the list have been recalled.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

