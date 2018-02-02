Morris Hits 1,000 but WSU Falls in OT

PHILADELPHIA – Shaquille Morris scored 24 points to reach 1,000 for his career, but No. 16/16 Wichita State stumbled to an 81-79 overtime loss at Temple, Thursday night at the Liacouras Center.

WSU (17-5, 7-3 American) lost back-to-back road games for the first time in nearly five years.

Temple (12-10, 4-6) overcame a seven-point deficit with 5:02 to play in regulation and tied the score on a Shizz Alston Jr. layup with 6.8 second to go.

After the Shockers built a five-point overtime lead, the Owls responded again. Quinton Rose hit a three, and Alston knotted the game at 79 with two free throws at the 1:44-mark.

Both teams missed chances. Rose’s three-pointer missed with 18 seconds remaining, but Obi Enechionyia drew a foul on the rebound and sank two crucial free throws.

Markis McDuffie’s three-point try for the win bounced off the rim, and the neither team was able to recover the loose ball before the final horn.

Morris – who came in needing 20 points to become the 46th member of WSU’s 1,000-point club – finished with a game-high 24 on 10-of-16 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

Austin Reaves played a career-high 35 minutes and notched his second-straight 20-point game with 20 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Landry Shamet tallied 12 points and seven assists but committed six turnovers.

Markis McDuffie pieced together 11 points, eight boards and five assists in a season-high 32 minutes.

The Shockers outrebounded Temple 47-37 but committed 16 turnovers

Rose scored a team-high 19 points for Temple, which improved to 4-0 all-time against WSU. Josh Brown (15), Alston (12), Enechionyia (11) and Nate Pierre-Louis (11) joined him in double-figures.

The Shockers hit the road again Tuesday for Memphis (8 p.m. CT, CBSSN).