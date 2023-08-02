More Than You Think Scholarship Recipients

OCCK, Inc. is pleased to announce the recipients of its More Than You Think Scholarship for 2023.

According to the organization, the More Than You Think Scholarship was established as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of OCCK in 2020, as a long-term reminder of the good work that past generations have done, and that future generations will do, in working with people with disabilities in north central Kansas.

The following recipients were awarded $1,000 each:

Ethan Brown, Salina, attending Kansas State University

Blayke Clemmer, Salina, attending Fort Hays State University

Seth Clemmer, Salina, attending Kansas Wesleyan University

Christian Darnell, Cawker City, attending Kansas University

Amara Johnson, Abilene, attending Kansas State University

Kiara Jones, Salina, attending Manhattan Christian College

Teara Ward, Burr Oak, attending Fort Hays State University

The More Than You Think Scholarship recognizes and honors students in north central Kansas from Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, or Dickinson Counties, who have a disability and are looking to further their education by enrolling in some type of post-secondary learning opportunity (college, university, community college, vocational school, cosmetology school, etc.) Any type of credentialed program is considered.

“We are excited to announce our third round of scholarship recipients. We believe in the importance of education for all people, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to help these students,” said Shelia Nelson-Stout, President/CEO of OCCK. “OCCK is very proud of its over 50-year history of service to families and communities, and this scholarship allows us to give back.”