“More Than You Think Scholarship” Launches

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2021

A new scholarship is available for students with a disability who are looking to further their education.

OCCK, Inc. is  launching its “More Than You Think Scholarship” for 2021.

According to the organization, the new scholarship was established as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of OCCK in 2020, as a long term reminder of the good work that past generations have done, and that future generations will do, in working with people with disabilities in north central Kansas.

The “More Than You Think Scholarship” recognizes and honors students in north central Kansas from Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth or Dickinson Counties, who have a disability and are looking to further their education by enrolling in some type of post-secondary learning opportunity (college, university, community college, vocational school, cosmetology school, etc.)  Any type of credentialed program will be considered.

“OCCK is proud to celebrate fifty years of partnerships and services in north central Kansas.  We are excited to sponsor this scholarship fund so people with disabilities can add to their skills through education,” said Shelia Nelson-Stout, President/CEO of OCCK. “OCCK is committed to investing in our communities and we believe education is a strong tool that allows people to pursue jobs and careers.”

To apply, applicants must complete the Scholarship Application, and include two letters of reference.  Applications are due May 1, 2021. Multiple winners may be selected in amounts up to $500 each.

The scholarship application may be found online at https://occk.com/scholarships/, or by contacting Janae Cramer at [email protected] or 785.827.9383.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives.  OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

