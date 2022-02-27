“More Than You Think Scholarship” Applications Open

Applications are open for OCCK’s “More Than You Think Scholarship”.

According to the organization, the scholarship was established in 2021 as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of OCCK, as a long term reminder of the good work that past generations have done, and that future generations will do, in working with people with disabilities in north central Kansas.

The More Than You Think Scholarship recognizes and honors students in north central Kansas from Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth or Dickinson Counties, who have a disability and are looking to further their education by enrolling in some type of post-secondary learning opportunity (college, university, community college, vocational school, cosmetology school, etc.) Any type of credentialed program will be considered.

To apply, applicants must complete the Scholarship Application, and include two letters of reference. Applications are due May 2, 2022. Multiple winners may be selected in amounts up to $500 each.

The scholarship application may be found online at https://occk.com/scholarships/, or by contacting Janae Cramer at [email protected] or 785.827.9383.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.