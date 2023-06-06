More Students Can Receive Learning Recovery Funding

As Kansas students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Laura Kelly has expanded the qualifications for families to apply for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP).

According to the Governor ‘s Office, students whose household income is less than 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines will be eligible for KEEP funds.

This program provides qualifying parents and guardians with a one-time $1,000 award per child to pay for educational goods and services such as tutoring and school supplies.

KEEP funds can be used on enrichment and educational activities including the purchase of curriculum and educational materials, including school supplies and certain allowed technological devices, camps with academic-related curriculum such as music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, mathematics and engineering, tutoring, language classes, and musical instruments and lessons.

Notably, the funds are not eligible for private school tuition.

KEEP is offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Kansas Office of Recovery, with the goal of providing educational activities and learning opportunities to students across Kansas to promote educational learning recovery in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application can be found here.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash