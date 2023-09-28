More Students Attending College

Data released Wednesday by the Kansas Board of Regents indicates an overall increase in student enrollment across the state’s public higher education system.

The public university, community college and technical college sectors all saw growth in headcount and full-time equivalent enrollment. Overall, the system has experienced a 2.0 percent increase in enrollment as of the 20th day fall census compared to the prior year.

A couple of colleges have record enrollment, including Wichita State University and Salina Area Technical College.

There were small increases in enrollment at Kansas State University, the University of Kansas, and Washburn University.

There were small decreases in enrollment at Fort Hays State University, and Pittsburgh State University. Emporia State University saw a 12.5 percent decrease in enrollment.

_ _ _

Photo by Meredith Spencer on Unsplash