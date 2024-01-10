More Snow, Bitter Cold Looming

A couple of rounds of inclement winter weather are on the way, in the form of accumulating snow and dangerously cold temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, late Thursday night into Friday light to moderate snow is possible across Central Kansas, with 1 – 3 inches possible. Along with the snow, bitter cold air will arrive, and settle into the area.

By the weekend and into early next week, high temperatures will be in the single digits. Overnight lows will drop below zero, with the chill as cold as 30 degrees below zero.

More snow is possible by late Saturday and into Sunday, with an inch or more possible.

