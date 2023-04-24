More records, more wins for Men’s Track at Tabor Invitational

HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Track saw more school records set and more outstanding performances, including several event wins at the Tabor Invitational at Joel Wiens Stadium.

Eryk Kyser (JR/Caney, Kan.) won the long jump, setting a new school record and hitting the NAIA A Standard with a mark of 7.48m.

Simeon Faagai (JR/Ponca City, Okla.) won the hammer throw with a mark of 51.27m, setting a new school record in the process. Jonathan Calzada (FR/Salina, Kan.) placed third with a mark of 44.55m, Cody Flax (JR/Culver, Kan.) placed fourth with a mark of 43.65m, and Cole Parker (SR/Corning, Calif.) placed 15th with a mark of 29.33m.

In the javelin, Cole Parker won the event with a mark of 56.77m, Keegan Lott (FR/Horton, Kan.) was fourth with a mark of 53.07m and Simeon Faagai was 13th with a mark of 31.31m.

Arlander Johnson (SO/Salina, Kan.) placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 13.61m.

Cole Parker placed second in the shot put with a mark of 14.78m, Keegan Lott placed third with a mark of 14.01m, Jonathan Calzada placed ninth with a mark of 11.74m and Simeon Faagai placed 10th with a mark of 11.71m.

In the discus, Cole Parker placed second with a mark of 47.16m, Keegan Lott was third with a mark of 45.00m, Simeon Faagai placed fourth with a mark of 40.66m, and Jonathan Calzada placed fifth with a mark of 39.24m.

Kamal Murphy placed fourth in the 110m hurdles with a time of 17.02 seconds.

Eryk Kyser placed sixth in the 200m with a time of 21.95 seconds, Riley Garcia (FR/San Antonio, Texas) placed 11th with a time of 23.01 and Tyler Fontenot (FR/Houston, Texas) placed 24th with a time of 24.20.

The 4x100m relay team placed sixth as the group of Eryk Kyser, Riley Garcia, Arlander Johnson and Que Hill (JR/Salina, Kan.) with a time of 43.17 seconds.

Nicolas Martinez (FR/Coppell, Texas) placed ninth with a time of 4:24.22.

In the 800m, Jake Cruz (FR/Pasadena, Texas) placed 14th with a time of 2:07.96, Stevie Merrill placed 17th with a time of 2:09.667, Jack Horacek (SO/Topeka. Kan.) placed 18th with a time of 2:09.87, Shane Calvin (JR/Lakin, Kan.) placed 19th with a time of 2:10.80; and Remington Wiseman (FR/Howard, Kan.) placed 26th with a time of 2:35.99.

Tyler Fontenot placed 18th in the 100m with a time of 11.59 seconds.

The Coyotes are back in action next weekend at the Southwestern Relays in Winfield.