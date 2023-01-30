More records fall for Indoor Track teams at Herm Wilson

WICHITA – Two more Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track school records were set at the Herm Wilson Invitational hosted by Wichita State University this weekend.

Kamal Murphy (SO/Hollywood, Fla.) set a new school record in the 60m hurdles, with a time of 9.32 seconds, finishing 16th in the event.

Nicole Holaday (SR/Gove, Kan.) set a new school record in the weight throw with a mark of 14.52m. She placed fifth in the event.

Other finishes for the Coyotes included:

Eryk Kyser (JR/Caney, Kan.) placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 6.93m, while Darius Archuleta (SO/Liberal, Kan.) plaved 14th with a mark of 5.85m.

In the triple jump, Eryk Kyser placed sixth with a mark of 13.20m, Kamal Murphy was seventh with a mark of 12.89m and Darius Archuleta was eighth with a mark of 12.78m.

In the shot put, Elizabeth Stout (FR/Holden, Mo.) plaved sixth with a mark of 11.99m, Nicole Holaday was 16th with a mark of 10.68m, and Jaci Carter (FR/Beloit, Kan.) was 17th with a mark of 10.46m.

In the shot put, Dylan Worrell (SO/White City, Kan.) placed sixth with a mark of 14.39m, Keegan Lott (FR/Horton, Kan.) was seventh with a mark of 14.34m, and Jason Traister (FR/Plano, Texas) was 22nd with a mark of 11.58m.

Mark Benjamin (SO/Houston, Texas) was eighth in the preliminaries of the 60m dash with a time of 7.00 seconds. James Preston (FR/Houston, Texas) placed 58th with a time of 7.54 seconds.

In the weight throw, Cole Parker (SR/Corning, Calif.) placed 10th with a mark of 13.98m, Jonathan Calzada (FR/Salina, Kan.) placed 18th with a mark of 12.45m, and Jason Traister placed 20th with a mark of 12.15m.

In the 1000m Madisyn Ehrlich (FR/Salina, Kan.) placed 11th with a time of 3:18.64, Daniella Gaona (JR/Clifton, Texas) was 13th with a time of 3:20.47, and Regan Rhodes (SR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 18th with a time of 3:28.68.

In the 400m, Grace Pearson (FR/Cypress, Texas) placed 13th with a time of 64.02 seconds and Tamayia Washington (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) placed 18th with a time of 65.11.

In the weight throw, Elizabeth Stout placed 20th with a mark of 12.23m and Brooklyn Sloane (FR/Hill City, Kan.) placed 27th with a mark of 9.81m.

In the 200m, Grace Pearson placed 23rd with a time of 27.66 seconds, and Grayce Tankersley (FR/Hillsboro, Kan.) placed 43rd with a time of 29.41 seconds. ‘

Conner LaRosa (SO/Herington, Kan.) placed 29th in the 400m with a time of 54.61 seconds and Riley Garcia (FR/San Antonio, Texas) placed 33rd with a time of 55.11 seconds.

James Preston placed 37th in the 200m with a time of 24.82 seconds.