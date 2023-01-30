Salina, KS

Now: 17 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 18 ° | Lo: 8 °

More records fall for Indoor Track teams at Herm Wilson

KWU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 30, 2023

WICHITA – Two more Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track school records were set at the Herm Wilson Invitational hosted by Wichita State University this weekend.

 

Kamal Murphy (SO/Hollywood, Fla.) set a new school record in the 60m hurdles, with a time of 9.32 seconds, finishing 16th in the event.

 

Nicole Holaday (SR/Gove, Kan.) set a new school record in the weight throw with a mark of 14.52m. She placed fifth in the event.

 

Other finishes for the Coyotes included:

 

Eryk Kyser (JR/Caney, Kan.) placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 6.93m, while Darius Archuleta (SO/Liberal, Kan.) plaved 14th with a mark of 5.85m.

 

In the triple jump, Eryk Kyser placed sixth with a mark of 13.20m, Kamal Murphy was seventh with a mark of 12.89m and Darius Archuleta was eighth with a mark of 12.78m.

 

In the shot put, Elizabeth Stout (FR/Holden, Mo.) plaved sixth with a mark of 11.99m, Nicole Holaday was 16th with a mark of 10.68m, and Jaci Carter (FR/Beloit, Kan.) was 17th with a mark of 10.46m.

 

In the shot put, Dylan Worrell (SO/White City, Kan.) placed sixth with a mark of 14.39m, Keegan Lott (FR/Horton, Kan.) was seventh with a mark of 14.34m, and Jason Traister (FR/Plano, Texas) was 22nd with a mark of 11.58m.

 

Mark Benjamin (SO/Houston, Texas) was eighth in the preliminaries of the 60m dash with a time of 7.00 seconds. James Preston (FR/Houston, Texas) placed 58th with a time of 7.54 seconds.

 

In the weight throw, Cole Parker (SR/Corning, Calif.) placed 10th with a mark of 13.98m, Jonathan Calzada (FR/Salina, Kan.) placed 18th with a mark of 12.45m, and Jason Traister placed 20th with a mark of 12.15m.

 

In the 1000m Madisyn Ehrlich (FR/Salina, Kan.) placed 11th with a time of 3:18.64, Daniella Gaona (JR/Clifton, Texas) was 13th with a time of 3:20.47, and Regan Rhodes (SR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 18th with a time of 3:28.68.

 

In the 400m, Grace Pearson (FR/Cypress, Texas) placed 13th with a time of 64.02 seconds and Tamayia Washington (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) placed 18th with a time of 65.11.

 

In the weight throw, Elizabeth Stout placed 20th with a mark of 12.23m and Brooklyn Sloane (FR/Hill City, Kan.) placed 27th with a mark of 9.81m.

 

In the 200m, Grace Pearson placed 23rd with a time of 27.66 seconds, and Grayce Tankersley (FR/Hillsboro, Kan.) placed 43rd with a time of 29.41 seconds. ‘

 

Conner LaRosa (SO/Herington, Kan.) placed 29th in the 400m with a time of 54.61 seconds and Riley Garcia (FR/San Antonio, Texas) placed 33rd with a time of 55.11 seconds.

 

James Preston placed 37th in the 200m with a time of 24.82 seconds.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Asinde Pulls Down Spot on American ...

WICHITA, Kan. - Jane Asinde continued her double-double prowess last week and was rewarded with a ...

January 30, 2023 Comments

AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

Sports News

January 30, 2023

AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

Sports News

January 30, 2023

NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

Sports News

January 30, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pursuit and Arrest
January 30, 2023Comments
Salina Police are planning to crack down on drunk drivers following the Festival Jam Thursday evening.
Hit and Run Driver in Cus...
January 30, 2023Comments
Fire Destroys Camper
January 30, 2023Comments
Junior Swine, Meat Goat E...
January 30, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra