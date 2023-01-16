Salina, KS

More records fall for Coyotes at Scott Nisely Classic

KWU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 16, 2023

CRETE, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track saw more records set at the Scott Nisely Memorial Classic at Fuhrer Field House, hosted by Doane University.

 

Mark Benjamin (SO/Houston, Texas) set another school record in the 200m, running a 22.76, finished third in the event.

 

Cole Parker (SR/Corning, Calif.) set a new school record in the shot put. His mark of 15.06m earned him a fourth place finish in the event.

 

The Coyotes had several other strong performances in the meet.

 

Benjamin also won the 60m dash, running a 6.92 in the finals. He was the lone qualifier for the finals for the Coyotes. Eryk Kyser (JR/Caney, Kan.) placed 28th in the preliminaries with a time of 7.39, Darius Archuleta (SO/Liberal, Kan.) was 32nd with a time of 7.47, Tyler Fontenot (FR/Houston, Texas) was 41st with a time of 7.716, Kamal Murphy was 42nd with a time of 7.718 and Daren Hawkins was 43rd with a time of 7.75.

 

Ty Davidson (SO/Lakin, Kan.) finished second in the 600m with a time of 1:25.10.

 

Austin Hess (JR/Garden City, Kan.) finished second in the 3000m run with a time of 9:02.07. Shane Calvin (JR/Lakin, Kan.) was fourth in 9:12.84, Cisco Alvarez (SO/Colorado Springs, Colo.) was eighth in 9:20.95, Jake Cruz (FR/Pasadena, Texas) was 11th in 9:26.66 and Remington Wiseman (FR/Howard, Kan.) was 44th in 11:23.59.

 

Eryk Kyser was second in the long jump with a mark of 7.02m, Darius Archuleta was 10th with a mark of 6.12m.

 

Giovanni Rios (SO/Temecula, Calif.) finished third in the 800m with a time of 2:02.36 and Nicolas Martinez (FR/Coppell, Texas) was 12th with a time of 2:08.30.

 

Will Griffith was fifth in the 1000m with a time of 2:42.04.

 

The men’s 4x400m relay team of Julian Avila (SO/Manhattan, Kan.), Will Griffith, Jack Horacek (SO/Topeka. Kan.) and Nicolas Martinez was fifth with a time of 3:42.92.

 

In the women’s 800m, Joni Schroeder (FR/Salina, Kan.) was eighth with a time of 2:34.75, and Savannah Pilsner (SO/Columbus, Texas) was 13th with a time of 3:00.84.

 

The women’s 4x400m relay team of Josie Koppes (SO/Manhattan, Kan.), Charlee Lind (FR/Wamego, Kan.), Alayna Berhman and Joni Schroeder finished eighth with a time of 4:47.86.

 

Also in the men’s shot put, Dylan Worrell (SO/White City, Kan.) finished ninth with a mark of 13.71m, and Jonathan Calzada (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 21st with a mark of 12.37m.

 

Nicole Holaday (SR/Gove, Kan.) finished 12th in the weight throw with a mark of 14.21m, Jaci Carter (FR/Beloit, Kan.) was 26th with a mark of 12.18m, and Brooklyn Sloane (FR/Hill City, Kan.) was 37th with a mark of 9.25m.

 

In the women’s mile, Josie Koppes finished 12th with a time of 5:35.26, Alayna Behrman (SO/Craig, Colo.) was 27th with a time of 6:03.04 and Charlee Lind was 31st with a time of 6:15.05.

 

Jack Horacek placed 12th in the mile with a time of 4:33.81, Austin Hess was 17th with a time of 4:37.76, Jake Cruz was 22nd in 4:38.48, and Julian Avila was 23rd with a time of 4:39.27.

 

In the women’s 400m, Grace Pearson (FR/Cypress, Texas) placed 13th with a time of 66.11, Tamayia Washington (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) was 15th with a time of 66.81, Grayce Tankersley (FR/Hillsboro, Kan.) was 19th with a time of 68.32 and Bailey Mann (SO/Ferris, Texas) was 22nd with a time of 69.97.

 

Elizabeth Stout (FR/Holden, Mo.) finished 13th in the shot put with a mark of 11.90m, Jaci Carter placed 26th with a mark of 10.84m.

 

Conner LaRosa (SO/Herington, Kan.) finished 13th in the 400m with a time of 54.79 seconds. Tyker Fontenot finished 29th with a time of 1:10.07.

 

Cole Parker finished 15th in the weight throw with a mark of 14.14m, Cody Flax (JR/Culver, Kan.) was 16th with a mark of 14.11m, Keegan Lott (FR/Horton, Kan.) was 24th with a mark of 13.12m, Simeon Faagai (JR/Ponca City, Okla.) was 27th with a mark of 13.12m, and Jonathan Calzada was 33rd with a mark of 12.06m.

 

Grace Pearson placed 16th with a time of 28.35 seconds, Tamayia Washington was 17th in 28.42, and Grayce Tankersley was 27th in 29.41 in the women’s 200m.

 

In the women’s 1000m, Regan Rhodes (SR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 16th with a time of 3:39.84.

 

Grayce Tankersley finished 17th in the long jump with a mark of 4.13m.

 

Also in the men’s 200m, Conner LaRosa finished 20th with a time of 24.78. Kamal Murphy was 24th with a time of 25.24, and Daren Hawkins was 26th with a time of 25.63.

 

The Coyotes are back in action next weekend at the Concordia Polar Dog Invite at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

