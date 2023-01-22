More records fall as Coyotes continue to improve at Concordia Polar Dog

SEWARD, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track record book continued its trend of weekly updates as the Coyotes ran, and threw, to more records as KWU continued its season at the Concordia Polar Dog Invitational hosted by Concordia University on Saturday.

The Coyotes set four new school records on Saturday, all on the men’s side.

Mark Benjamin (SO/Houston, Texas) set a new mark in the 200m dash, winning the event with a time of 22.33 seconds, establishing the new school mark. It was Benjamin’s second win of the day as he also won the 60m dash with a time of 6.95 seconds in the finals, after also qualifying first with a 6.99 in the preliminaries.

Austin Hess (JR/Garden City, Kan.) set a new school record in the 5000m with a time of 15:34.00, finishing second in the event. He wasn’t the only Coyote to break the previous record in the event, as Shane Calvin (JR/Lakin, Kan.) ran 15:35.35, finishing third, also breaking the old record.

Cole Parker (SR/Corning, Calif.) also contributed a new record, again, a weekly occurrence for him in the shot put. He again won the event with a toss of 16.03m, also qualifying for the NAIA National Championships with an A-Standard mark.

Cody Flax (JR/Culver, Kan.) set a new record in the weight throw with a mark of 15.70m, finishing 11th in the event.

The record-breaking performances were just the beginning of KWU’s successes at the meet.

Will Griffith won the 800m run with a time of 2:01.63.

Eryk Kyser (JR/Caney, Kan.) placed second in the 400m with a time of 51.24 seconds.

Nicolas Martinez (FR/Coppell, Texas) placed third in the 600m run with a time of 1:26.90, and Conner LaRosa (SO/Herington, Kan.) was ninth with a time of 1:30.55.

In the mile, Joni Schroeder (FR/Salina, Kan.) was third in 5:36.76, Madisyn Ehrlich (FR/Salina, Kan.) was fifth in 5:43.20, Daniella Gaona (JR/Clifton, Texas) was seventh in 5:52.54, and Regan Rhodes (SR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 16th in 6:14.57.

Ty Davidson (SO/Lakin, Kan.) was fourth in the 1000m with a time of 2:33.59, Giovanni Rios (SO/Temecula, Calif.) was fifth with a 2:34.90, and Julian Avila (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) was 10th with a 2:40.29.

In the 5000m, Josie Koppes (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) finished fourth with a time of 19:13.02, and Alayna Behrman (SO/Craig, Colo.) was 12th with a time of 20:37.31.

Also in the 5000m, Cisco Alvarez (SO/Colorado Springs, Colo.) was fifth with a time of 15:51.61 and Jack Horacek (SO/Topeka. Kan.) was seventh with a time of 16:04.14.

Jake Cruz (FR/Pasadena, Texas) placed fifth in the mile with a time of 4:35.33, Will Griffith was 12th in 4:49.63, and Remington Wiseman (FR/Howard, Kan.) was 22nd with a time of 5:37.66.

KWU had two teams in the men’s 4x400m relay. The team of Conner LaRosa, Ty Davidson, Julian Avila, and Eryk Kyser placed sixth with a time of 3:34.90. The team of James Preston (FR/Houston, Texas), Nicolas Martinez, Giovanni Rios, and Jake Cruz finished ninth with a time of 3:46.63.

Grace Pearson (FR/Cypress, Texas) was seventh with a time of 63.55 in the 400m, Tamayia Washington (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) was 11th in 64.86 and Grayce Tankersley (FR/Hillsboro, Kan.) was 14th in 66.89.

Kamal Murphy (SO/Hollywood, Fla.) placed eighth in the triple jump with a mark of 12.69m.

Darius Archuleta (SO/Liberal, Kan.) placed 10th in the long jump with a mark of 6.44m.

Grayce Tankersley was 10th in the long jump with a mark of 4.68m.

Tamayia Washington was 11th in the 200m with a time of 28.10 seconds.

Tyler Fontenot (FR/Houston, Texas) finished 11th in the 200m with a time of 24.15, Darius Archuleta was 13th in 24.21, James Preston was 14th in 24.35, and Daren Hawkins (JR/Tulsa, Okla.) was 18th in 25.41 seconds.

Elizabeth Stout (FR/Holden, Mo.) was 12th in the shot put with a mark of 12.01m, and Jaci Carter (FR/Beloit, Kan.) was 24th with a mark of 11.11m.

Savannah Pilsner (SO/Columbus, Texas) finished 14th in the 1000m with a time of 3:49.89.

In the weight throw, Simeon Faagai (JR/Ponca City, Okla.) was 15th with a mark of 15.16m, Cole Parker was 18th with a mark of 14.86m and Keegan Lott (FR/Horton, Kan.) was 21st with a mark of 13.39m.

In the shot put, Dylan Worrell (SO/White City, Kan.) finished 18th with a mark of 13.34m, Jonathan Calzada (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 25th with a mark of 12.58m, Simeon Faagai was 28th with a mark of 11.90m, and Cody Flax was 31st with a mark of 11.27m.

In the 60m preliminaries, James Preston ran a 7.40 finishing 19th, Tyler Fontenot was 20th in 7.47 and Daren Hawkins was 28th in 7.77 seconds.

In the weight throw, Nicole Holaday (SR/Gove, Kan.) was 22nd with a mark of 13.57m, Elizabeth Stout was 27th with a mark of 12.08m, Jaci Carter was 29th with a mark of 10.80m and Brooklyn Sloane (FR/Hill City, Kan.) was 30th with a mark of 10.49m.

The Coyotes will continue their season at the Herm Wilson Classic next weekend in Wichita.