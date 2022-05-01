More Public Transportation Virtual Classes Offered

More dates are planned for the new “Guide & Go” Travel Training program that teaches people how to use public transportation services in the region.

According to OCCK Transportation, the sessions teache the basics of riding CityGo in Salina, including how to read the map and time table, fare payments and general etiquette.

Classes are held virtually or in person, and will last about one hour, with the following schedule for CityGo Familiarization for the summer of 2022:

Wednesday, May 11, 2:30 p.m. – Virtual

Monday, May 23, 2:30 p.m. – In Person

Tuesday, June 21, 10:00 a.m. – Virtual

Thursday, June 23, 10:00 a.m. – In Person

Wednesday, July 13, 2:30 p.m. – Virtual

Additional classes will be announced as they are scheduled.

Participation in Travel Training is free, however participants must have internet access and be able to pick up the class packet in advance for the virtual option. Sign up can be done online at www.salinacitygo.com/guide-go-travel-training/ or by calling 785.826.1583.

“The Guide & Go Travel Training program is a great way to learn about CityGo and public transportation in general,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “We hope to encourage more people to use this transportation option. Using public transportation is a life skill that everyone should know.”