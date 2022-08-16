More Public Transportation Familiarization Classes

More dates for the “Guide & Go” Travel Training program that teaches people how to use public transportation services in the region have been scheduled.

According to OCCK Transportation, 81 Connection Familiarization classes in September are now available for sign up. 81 Connection Familiarization teaches the basics of riding the fixed route bus service that serves north central Kansas from Belleville to Salina. It includes how to read the time table, find stop locations, pay fares, and general etiquette.

Classes are held virtually or in person, and will last about one hour, with the following schedule for 81 Connection Familiarization for September:

Thursday, September 15th, 9:30 a.m. – Virtual Tuesday, September 27th, 1:30 p.m. – In Person

81 Connection passengers may also be interested in attending a CityGo Familiarization class if they plan to travel to Salina. CityGo Familiarization teaches the basics of riding CityGo in Salina, including how to read the map and time table, fare payments and general etiquette.

Additional classes will be announced as they are scheduled.

Participation in Travel Training is free, however participants must have internet access and be able to pick up the class packet in advance for the virtual option. Sign up can be done online at www.salinacitygo.com/guide-go-travel-training/ or by calling 785.826.1583.

“We are excited to expand the Guide & Go Travel Training program by offering more classes. These classes are a great way to learn about 81 Connection and public transportation in general,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “By understanding how easy it is to ride, more passengers can take advantage of these systems.”