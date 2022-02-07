More National qualifying marks for Indoor Track teams at Bearcat Open

Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track continued its outstanding over the weekend at the Bearcat Open hosted by Northwest Missouri State on Friday and Saturday.

The Coyotes came away with two more NAIA National qualifying marks and several personal bests and Kansas Wesleyan Top 10 performances along way.

Wesleyan was up against some top competition as over 50 teams were represented at the meet, with athletes from some top NCAA Division II programs amongst the field.

Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas) became the latest Coyote to qualify for the NAIA National Championships, this time in the 5000m, running a time of 18:17.87, placing fourth overall in the event while hitting the NAIA Provisional mark.

Kalil Murphy (FR/Hollywood, Fla.) also again hit the NAIA Provisional mark in the triple jump. While not his best jump of the season, he jumped 14.22m to achieve another National qualifying mark.

KWU also saw a couple new school records set.

Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina, Kan.) set a new school record in the 600-yard run, placing 14th overall with a time of 1:27.67.

The women’s 4x400m relay team which consisted of Tamayia Washington (FR/Manhattan, Kan.), Bailey Mann (FR/Ferris, Texas), Tiffany Pace (FR/Ferris, Texas) and Deines also set a new school record with a time of 4:16.63, while finishing 24th overall in a loaded field in the event.

Pace finished 56th in the 60m with a time of 8.30 seconds.

Kylie Mouser (FR/Wichita, Kan.) placed 45th in the 800m with a time of 2:37.52 and Daniella Gaona (SO/Clifton, Texas) was 47th with a time of 2:38.01.

Deines finished 11th in the mile with a time of 5:13.75, while Regan Rhodes (JR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 38th in 5:54.24 and Savannah Pilsner (FR/Columbus, Texas) was 56th with a time of 6:54.03.

Nicole Holaday (JR/Gove, Kan.) finished 22nd in the shot put with a personal best toss of 11.59m

In the weight throw, Marisela Hernandez-Castro (SR/Yuba City, Calif.) finished 24th with a toss of 13.48m and Holaday was 31st with a throw of 12.85m.

KWU’s 4x400m relay team of Kalil Murphy, Nigel Davis (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.), Eugene Dixon (SR/Plymouth, Minn.) and Erik Kyser nearly set a new school record, and placed 19th in the event with a time of 3:25.83.

Eryk Kyser (SO/Caney, Kan.) placed 44th in the 200m with a time of 22.85 seconds.

Eugene Dixon placed 39th in the 400m with a time of 50.58 seconds, a personal best time, and Nigel Davis ran a 51.01 to place 47th.

Darius Archuleta (FR/Liberal, Kan.) placed 41st in the 600-yard run with a time of 1:20.33.

Giovanni Rios (FR/Temecula, Calif.) was 46th in the 1000m run with a time of 2:44.39.

Austin Hess (SO/Garden City, Kan.) ran a personal best time in the mile with a time of 4:44.57 placing 72nd, and also had a personal best time of 15:54.69 in the 5000m to finish in 23rd.

Kamal Murphy (FR/Hollywood, Fla.) ran a 9.49 in the 60m hurdles.

KWU’s second 4x400m relay team for the men of Ty Davidson (FR/Lakin, Kan.), Gavin Tucker (FR/Wichita, Kan.), Jack Horacek (FR/Topeka. Kan.) and Rios ran a 3:48.08.

The Distance Medley Relay team placed 11th with a time of 11:36.98.

Kyser placed 13th in the long jump with a best jump of 6.70m.

Kamal Murphy was 23rd in the triple jump with a mark of 12.56m.

The Coyotes have one final meet before the KCAC Championships in two weeks as they head to Seward, Nebraska for the Concordia Indoor Invitational next Saturday.

The KCAC Championships are February 18 and 19 at the Heskett Center at Wichita State.