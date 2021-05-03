More NAIA Nationals tickets punched for tracksters at Southwestern Invitational

WINFIELD – Kansas Wesleyan Track and Field continues to improve heading into next week’s Kansas Conference Championships in Ottawa.

The Coyotes saw another NAIA Nationals qualifier, and set several new school records and flirted with some others at the Southwestern Invitational at Jantz Stadium.

Erik Kyser won the long jump with a jump of 7.29m, setting not only a new KWU school record in the event, but qualifying for the NAIA National Championships on the ‘A’ Standard.

The men’s 4x100m relay team of Nigel Davis (SR/South Los Angeles, Calif.), Eugene Dixon (JR/Plymouth, Minn.), Kyser and Juilian Urioste flirted with a new KWU school record, running a 42.02, the second fastest time in school history on the way to a seventh place finish in the race.

KWU’s 4x400m relay team also flirted with the school record, running a 3:19.31, as the team of Dixon, Davis, Malik Young (SR/South Los Angeles, Calif.) and Kyser won the event.

In the javelin, Young finished fifth with a throw of 38.14m, and Randall Thornton (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 11th with a throw of 24.45m.

Marisela Hernandez-Castro (SR/Olivehurst, Calif.) placed fourth in the hammer with a throw of 44.00m, and Nicole Holaday (SO/Gove, Kan.) was 10th with a throw of 34.10m.

Kayla Edgett (FR/Bellevue, Texas) was fifth in the discus with a throw of 37.18m, and Rachael McWilliams (FR/Leavenworth, Kan.) was 12th with a throw of 30.76m.

Holaday was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 11.05m, Edgett was 10th with a throw of 10.21m, and McWilliams was 15th with a throw of 9.72m.

In the men’s 100m Dixon was 19th in 11.06, Urioste was 21st in 11.10, Davis was 23rd in 11.11, Esaias Freemon (FR/New Orleans, La. ) was 34th in 11.55, and Jaheem Muhammad (FR/De Soto, Texas) was 41st in 11.95.

In the men’s 200m Freemon was 31st in 23.90, Mason Love was 32nd in 24.04, and Muhammad was 34th in 24.35.

Timothy Kilburn (FR/Phoenix, Ariz.) was 18th in the 1500m with a time of 4:29.14.

In the 400m Shelbie Luney (FR/Pleasanton, Kan.) placed seventh with a time of 65.36.

In the 400m hurdlesl Young was seventh with a time of 57.56.

The Coyotes are back in action on Thursday and Friday at the KCAC Championships in Ottawa. The hammer throw event will be held on Wednesday at Tabor College.