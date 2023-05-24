More Memorial Day Weekend Travelers Expected

By Todd Pittenger May 24, 2023

One of the busiest weekends of Memorial Day Weekend travel ever is anticipated.

AAA expects travel for Memorial Day weekend  to surpass pre-pandemic levels, signaling a true return to pre-2020 travel levels. The agency projects 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home, a 7% increase over 2022. This year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer compared to last year, a sign of what’s to come in the months ahead.  

This year is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day Weekend since 2000, when Triple-A started tracking travel numbers.

Just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices across the U.S. are up slightly. The average price per gallon Wednesday is $3.56 The most expensive gas in the nation is in California at $4.81 while the cheapest on average is in Mississippi at $2.99. Gas in Kansas is at $3.26 a gallon. In Saline County the average is $3.17 a gallon.

AAA Kansas expects to rescue nearly 1,700 motorists in our state this weekend. The agency says preparation is the best way to prevent any avoidable mishaps. 