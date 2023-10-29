More Local State Cross Country Results

5A BOYS RESULTS – RIM ROCK FARM, LAWRENCE, KS
RESULTS PROVIDED BY MILESPLIT KANSAS
TEAM RESULTS
|1
|Blue Valley SW
|52
|3 + 7 + 10 + 15 + 17 (25) (49)
|2
|Spring Hill
|65
|4 + 8 + 13 + 16 + 24 (55) (72)
|3
|Bishop Carroll
|91
|1 + 5 + 19 + 32 + 34 (37) (38)
|4
|Kapaun Mt Carmel
|94
|2 + 9 + 18 + 21 + 44 (45) (84)
|5
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|122
|6 + 12 + 22 + 30 + 52 (63) (69)
|6
|DeSoto
|129
|11 + 20 + 29 + 33 + 36 (47) (54)
|7
|St. James Academy
|196
|23 + 27 + 41 + 43 + 62 (65) (67)
|8
|Goddard-Eisenhower
|202
|31 + 35 + 39 + 46 + 51 (58) (66)
|9
|Topeka-Seaman
|253
|28 + 42 + 59 + 60 + 64 (70) (79)
|10
|Salina-Central
|269
|26 + 53 + 56 + 61 + 73 (75) (80)
|11
|Valley Center
|276
|14 + 50 + 57 + 77 + 78 (81) (83)
|12
|Maize South
|301
|40 + 48 + 68 + 71 + 74 (76) (82)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
|Place
|Athlete
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jackson Esquibel
|Shawnee Heights – #1506
|15:34.47
|2
|Dustin Stephenson
|Bishop Carroll – #1588
|15:39.90
|3
|Daniel Enriquez
|Kapaun Mt Carmel – #1616
|15:48.53
|4
|Canyon Buehler
|Blue Valley SW – #1302
|15:49.79
|5
|Logan Beckman
|Spring Hill – #1497
|16:01.48
|6
|Gunnar Leonard
|Bishop Carroll – #1582
|16:06.40
|7
|Lance Meade
|St. Thomas Aquinas – #1328
|16:11.00
|8
|Crew Buehler
|Blue Valley SW – #1303
|16:11.06
|9
|Calen George
|Spring Hill – #1499
|16:11.63
|10
|Daghyn TRUE
|Emporia – #935
|16:11.98
|11
|Will Niederee
|Kapaun Mt Carmel – #1620
|16:13.99
|12
|Alex Roberts
|Blue Valley SW – #1309
|16:14.22
|13
|Vance Krudwig
|DeSoto – #907
|16:15.06
|14
|Carter File
|St. Thomas Aquinas – #1325
|16:20.65
|15
|Jack Janovick
|Spring Hill – #1500
|16:22.01
|16
|Brock Moses
|Valley Center – #1556
|16:24.34
|17
|Cooper Reeves
|Blue Valley SW – #1308
|16:24.60
|18
|Zachary Anderson
|Spring Hill – #1496
|16:27.79
|19
|Elijah Chavez
|Blue Valley SW – #1304
|16:28.12
|20
|Andrew Guyer
|Kapaun Mt Carmel – #1619
|16:28.36
|21
|Luke Meier
|Bishop Carroll – #1584
|16:28.38
|22
|Luke Swarts
|DeSoto – #910
|16:34.03
|23
|Cole Reintjes
|Kapaun Mt Carmel – #1621
|16:36.58
|24
|Aidan Braun
|Andover – #861
|16:39.01
|25
|Noah Stanton
|St. Thomas Aquinas – #1332
|16:44.28
|26
|Michael Bianco
|St. James Academy – #1128
|16:44.64
|27
|Ethan Finney
|Andover-Central – #862
|16:47.76
|28
|Shawn Sullivan
|Leavenworth – #1116
|16:49.44
|29
|Dylan Estes
|Spring Hill – #1498
|16:49.85
|30
|Cameron Paschke
|Blue Valley SW – #1307
|16:51.33
|31
|Liam Deniau-Young
|Salina-Central – #1363
|16:51.35
|32
|Bobby Klasinski
|St. James Academy – #1133
|16:52.74
|33
|Brody Anderson
|Topeka-Seaman – #1525
|16:54.85
|34
|Harrison Purkey
|DeSoto – #909
|16:55.82
|35
|Brady Mallot
|St. Thomas Aquinas – #1327
|16:57.59
|36
|Owen Dent
|Goddard-Eisenhower – #990
|16:59.26
|37
|Owen Seaton
|Ark City – #865
|17:03.31
|38
|Ethan Armbrister
|Bishop Carroll – #1580
|17:03.73
|39
|Luke Vogt
|DeSoto – #911
|17:04.07
|40
|Luke Griffith
|Goddard – #986
|17:06.07
|41
|Caden Campbell
|Bonner Springs – #871
|17:06.60
|42
|Landon Englert
|Bishop Carroll – #1581
|17:06.66
|43
|Grayson Lamb
|Piper – #1078
|17:08.39
|44
|Jack Santillan
|Goddard-Eisenhower – #995
|17:13.01
|45
|Lyndon Budimlija
|DeSoto – #903
|17:13.75
|46
|Logan Prichard
|Bishop Carroll – #1586
|17:14.26
|47
|Adrian Lehman
|Topeka-West – #1548
|17:14.86
|48
|Nathan Smith
|Bishop Carroll – #1587
|17:15.80
|49
|Taevian Maupin
|Hays – #1021
|17:15.96
|50
|Tavon Stroup
|Great Bend – #1009
|17:17.24
|51
|Ethan Spiva
|Goddard-Eisenhower – #997
|17:18.26
|52
|Joshua Glover
|Maize South – #1174
|17:20.11
|53
|Max Brown
|St. James Academy – #1130
|17:22.10
|54
|Jacson Cruse
|Basehor-Linwood – #869
|17:22.15
|55
|Jack Walker
|Topeka-Seaman – #1533
|17:27.06
|56
|Jacob White
|St. James Academy – #1136
|17:30.21
|57
|Carson Byrd
|Kapaun Mt Carmel – #1615
|17:30.39
|58
|Will Etheredge
|Kapaun Mt Carmel – #1618
|17:35.58
|59
|Carter Smith
|Goddard-Eisenhower – #996
|17:35.90
|60
|Connor Jacober
|DeSoto – #905
|17:40.81
|61
|Kyler Webb
|Salina-South – #1379
|17:42.25
|62
|Jace Cary
|Maize South – #1172
|17:42.80
|63
|Uziel Yepez-Espinoza
|Sumner Academy – #1082
|17:44.09
|64
|Gabriel Lewis
|Blue Valley SW – #1306
|17:44.78
|65
|Dalton Moses
|Valley Center – #1557
|17:45.37
|66
|Eli Roberts
|Goddard-Eisenhower – #994
|17:46.05
|67
|Lucas Richardson
|St. Thomas Aquinas – #1330
|17:46.11
|68
|Isak Howe
|Salina-Central – #1364
|17:49.67
|69
|Collin Champlain
|DeSoto – #904
|17:49.98
|70
|Skyler Smitheran
|Spring Hill – #1505
|17:52.35
|71
|Luke Affholder
|Salina-Central – #1360
|17:53.40
|72
|Nathan Webb
|Valley Center – #1559
|17:53.45
|73
|Justus Reynolds
|Goddard-Eisenhower – #993
|17:57.36
|74
|Corbin Murrow
|Topeka-Seaman – #1528
|17:57.86
|75
|Alex Newell
|Topeka-Seaman – #1529
|17:58.48
|76
|Jack Burt
|Salina-Central – #1362
|17:59.89
|77
|Gavin Abella
|St. James Academy – #1127
|18:02.79
|78
|Korbin Dykes
|Salina-South – #1378
|18:03.98
|79
|Ziga Lomshek
|St. Thomas Aquinas – #1326
|18:04.70
|80
|Joseph Yorkey
|Topeka-Seaman – #1534
|18:07.75
|81
|Oliver Rosendahl
|St. James Academy – #1135
|18:08.89
|82
|David Ackerman
|Goddard-Eisenhower – #988
|18:09.14
|83
|Jimmy Peck
|St. James Academy – #1134
|18:09.74
|84
|Parker Heard
|Maize South – #1176
|18:09.80
|85
|Leo Scaletty
|St. Thomas Aquinas – #1331
|18:13.11
|86
|Logan Townsend
|Topeka-Seaman – #1532
|18:15.58
|87
|Cooper Hoard
|Maize South – #1177
|18:16.21
|88
|Carter Bailey
|Pittsburg – #1341
|18:16.54
|89
|Brody Kerr
|Spring Hill – #1501
|18:25.09
|90
|Tayton Morris
|Salina-Central – #1366
|18:25.81
|91
|Tyler Maples
|Maize South – #1180
|18:32.48
|92
|Christian Brosi
|Salina-Central – #1361
|18:33.75
|93
|Will Mendenhall
|Pittsburg – #1342
|18:40.90
|94
|Gabriel Griffith
|Maize South – #1175
|18:42.18
|95
|Aiden Miller
|Valley Center – #1553
|18:42.28
|96
|Carlos Monarrez
|Valley Center – #1555
|18:42.64
|97
|Anthony Del Zio
|Topeka-Seaman – #1527
|18:43.02
|98
|Colin Rupe
|Salina-Central – #1367
|18:49.38
|99
|Cooper Rieland
|Valley Center – #1558
|18:52.61
|100
|Joseph Glover
|Maize South – #1173
|18:53.59
|101
|Anthony Mendez
|Sumner Academy – #1081
|18:57.65
|102
|Dylan Miller
|Valley Center – #1554
|19:18.39
|103
|Timothy Rowell
|Kapaun Mt Carmel – #1622
|19:25.19
|104
|Deontae Wills
|KC-Washington – #1085
|20:26.59
4A BOYS RESULTS – WAMEGO COUNTRY CLUB
RESULTS PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND TIMING
TEAM RESULTS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
4A GIRLS RESULTS – WAMEGO COUNTRY CLUB
RESULTS PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND TIMING
TEAM RESULTS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS