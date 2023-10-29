More Local State Cross Country Results

By Jackson Schneider October 29, 2023

5A BOYS RESULTS – RIM ROCK FARM, LAWRENCE, KS

RESULTS PROVIDED BY MILESPLIT KANSAS

TEAM RESULTS

1Blue Valley SW523 + 7 + 10 + 15 + 17 (25) (49)
2Spring Hill654 + 8 + 13 + 16 + 24 (55) (72)
3Bishop Carroll911 + 5 + 19 + 32 + 34 (37) (38)
4Kapaun Mt Carmel942 + 9 + 18 + 21 + 44 (45) (84)
5St. Thomas Aquinas1226 + 12 + 22 + 30 + 52 (63) (69)
6DeSoto12911 + 20 + 29 + 33 + 36 (47) (54)
7St. James Academy19623 + 27 + 41 + 43 + 62 (65) (67)
8Goddard-Eisenhower20231 + 35 + 39 + 46 + 51 (58) (66)
9Topeka-Seaman25328 + 42 + 59 + 60 + 64 (70) (79)
10Salina-Central26926 + 53 + 56 + 61 + 73 (75) (80)
11Valley Center27614 + 50 + 57 + 77 + 78 (81) (83)
12Maize South30140 + 48 + 68 + 71 + 74 (76) (82)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

PlaceAthleteTeamTime
1Jackson EsquibelShawnee Heights – #150615:34.47
2Dustin StephensonBishop Carroll – #158815:39.90
3Daniel EnriquezKapaun Mt Carmel – #161615:48.53
4Canyon BuehlerBlue Valley SW – #130215:49.79
5Logan BeckmanSpring Hill – #149716:01.48
6Gunnar LeonardBishop Carroll – #158216:06.40
7Lance MeadeSt. Thomas Aquinas – #132816:11.00
8Crew BuehlerBlue Valley SW – #130316:11.06
9Calen GeorgeSpring Hill – #149916:11.63
10Daghyn TRUEEmporia – #93516:11.98
11Will NiedereeKapaun Mt Carmel – #162016:13.99
12Alex RobertsBlue Valley SW – #130916:14.22
13Vance KrudwigDeSoto – #90716:15.06
14Carter FileSt. Thomas Aquinas – #132516:20.65
15Jack JanovickSpring Hill – #150016:22.01
16Brock MosesValley Center – #155616:24.34
17Cooper ReevesBlue Valley SW – #130816:24.60
18Zachary AndersonSpring Hill – #149616:27.79
19Elijah ChavezBlue Valley SW – #130416:28.12
20Andrew GuyerKapaun Mt Carmel – #161916:28.36
21Luke MeierBishop Carroll – #158416:28.38
22Luke SwartsDeSoto – #91016:34.03
23Cole ReintjesKapaun Mt Carmel – #162116:36.58
24Aidan BraunAndover – #86116:39.01
25Noah StantonSt. Thomas Aquinas – #133216:44.28
26Michael BiancoSt. James Academy – #112816:44.64
27Ethan FinneyAndover-Central – #86216:47.76
28Shawn SullivanLeavenworth – #111616:49.44
29Dylan EstesSpring Hill – #149816:49.85
30Cameron PaschkeBlue Valley SW – #130716:51.33
31Liam Deniau-YoungSalina-Central – #136316:51.35
32Bobby KlasinskiSt. James Academy – #113316:52.74
33Brody AndersonTopeka-Seaman – #152516:54.85
34Harrison PurkeyDeSoto – #90916:55.82
35Brady MallotSt. Thomas Aquinas – #132716:57.59
36Owen DentGoddard-Eisenhower – #99016:59.26
37Owen SeatonArk City – #86517:03.31
38Ethan ArmbristerBishop Carroll – #158017:03.73
39Luke VogtDeSoto – #91117:04.07
40Luke GriffithGoddard – #98617:06.07
41Caden CampbellBonner Springs – #87117:06.60
42Landon EnglertBishop Carroll – #158117:06.66
43Grayson LambPiper – #107817:08.39
44Jack SantillanGoddard-Eisenhower – #99517:13.01
45Lyndon BudimlijaDeSoto – #90317:13.75
46Logan PrichardBishop Carroll – #158617:14.26
47Adrian LehmanTopeka-West – #154817:14.86
48Nathan SmithBishop Carroll – #158717:15.80
49Taevian MaupinHays – #102117:15.96
50Tavon StroupGreat Bend – #100917:17.24
51Ethan SpivaGoddard-Eisenhower – #99717:18.26
52Joshua GloverMaize South – #117417:20.11
53Max BrownSt. James Academy – #113017:22.10
54Jacson CruseBasehor-Linwood – #86917:22.15
55Jack WalkerTopeka-Seaman – #153317:27.06
56Jacob WhiteSt. James Academy – #113617:30.21
57Carson ByrdKapaun Mt Carmel – #161517:30.39
58Will EtheredgeKapaun Mt Carmel – #161817:35.58
59Carter SmithGoddard-Eisenhower – #99617:35.90
60Connor JacoberDeSoto – #90517:40.81
61Kyler WebbSalina-South – #137917:42.25
62Jace CaryMaize South – #117217:42.80
63Uziel Yepez-EspinozaSumner Academy – #108217:44.09
64Gabriel LewisBlue Valley SW – #130617:44.78
65Dalton MosesValley Center – #155717:45.37
66Eli RobertsGoddard-Eisenhower – #99417:46.05
67Lucas RichardsonSt. Thomas Aquinas – #133017:46.11
68Isak HoweSalina-Central – #136417:49.67
69Collin ChamplainDeSoto – #90417:49.98
70Skyler SmitheranSpring Hill – #150517:52.35
71Luke AffholderSalina-Central – #136017:53.40
72Nathan WebbValley Center – #155917:53.45
73Justus ReynoldsGoddard-Eisenhower – #99317:57.36
74Corbin MurrowTopeka-Seaman – #152817:57.86
75Alex NewellTopeka-Seaman – #152917:58.48
76Jack BurtSalina-Central – #136217:59.89
77Gavin AbellaSt. James Academy – #112718:02.79
78Korbin DykesSalina-South – #137818:03.98
79Ziga LomshekSt. Thomas Aquinas – #132618:04.70
80Joseph YorkeyTopeka-Seaman – #153418:07.75
81Oliver RosendahlSt. James Academy – #113518:08.89
82David AckermanGoddard-Eisenhower – #98818:09.14
83Jimmy PeckSt. James Academy – #113418:09.74
84Parker HeardMaize South – #117618:09.80
85Leo ScalettySt. Thomas Aquinas – #133118:13.11
86Logan TownsendTopeka-Seaman – #153218:15.58
87Cooper HoardMaize South – #117718:16.21
88Carter BaileyPittsburg – #134118:16.54
89Brody KerrSpring Hill – #150118:25.09
90Tayton MorrisSalina-Central – #136618:25.81
91Tyler MaplesMaize South – #118018:32.48
92Christian BrosiSalina-Central – #136118:33.75
93Will MendenhallPittsburg – #134218:40.90
94Gabriel GriffithMaize South – #117518:42.18
95Aiden MillerValley Center – #155318:42.28
96Carlos MonarrezValley Center – #155518:42.64
97Anthony Del ZioTopeka-Seaman – #152718:43.02
98Colin RupeSalina-Central – #136718:49.38
99Cooper RielandValley Center – #155818:52.61
100Joseph GloverMaize South – #117318:53.59
101Anthony MendezSumner Academy – #108118:57.65
102Dylan MillerValley Center – #155419:18.39
103Timothy RowellKapaun Mt Carmel – #162219:25.19
104Deontae WillsKC-Washington – #108520:26.59

 

