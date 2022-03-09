More Fort Riley Troops Deploying to Europe

Another group of Fort Riley soldiers are heading to Europe.

According to the Army, approximately 300 Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters and the 1st Infantry Division Artillery will deploy to Europe in the coming days as part of the 7,000 additional troops announced February 24 by the Department of Defense to support our Allies and Partners in Europe.

These Soldiers will join the Division’s forward deployed headquarters in Europe, which previously had about 80 Soldiers from 1st Infantry Division Headquarters deployed in support of the Atlantic Resolve rotation in July 2021.

The additional Soldiers will be tasked under U.S. command and control to serve across Europe. The soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division will reinforce U.S. Allies as needed, especially on the eastern flank of NATO to ensure deterrence and defense.

The 1st Infantry Division is one unit of a range of multi-mission units contributing to assurance and deterrence in Europe. Soldiers of the Big Red One are ready – if called upon – to support NATO in the defense of the Alliance.

“I’m extremely proud of our Big Red One team as we continue our historic legacy in Europe, working shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Allies and partners, building readiness and increasing interoperability,” said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims.

Brig. Gen. Frank Stanco is the senior commander for the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas, while Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims is in Europe with the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters.