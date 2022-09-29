More Enrollment Growth at KSU Salina

Enrollment growth at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has continued for a fifth-straight year.

According to the school, for the fall 2022 semester, K-State Salina has 795 students, a 7.3% increase from last year. The campus’s professional pilot program has the most significant enrollment growth, setting a record for the fourth straight year.

“This commitment of keeping learners at the center of every decision we make has helped create a strong sense of community on campus, which is one of the many reasons students choose to study here,” said Christopher Smith, K-State Salina’s executive director of enrollment management and new student engagement. “The campus has seen significant growth in the last five years and is expected to continue to grow. K-State Salina is committed to providing an excellent education for all students and preparing them for successful careers.”

With the continued enrollment growth at K-State Salina, on-campus residence halls are at capacity for a fourth-straight year. A new 104-bed residence hall is under construction and set to open in fall 2023 to meet the growing demand for on-campus housing.

The Aerospace and Technology Campus provides degrees for in-demand careers in aviation, advanced manufacturing, automation and technology, and more. In the past year, the campus has also added new bachelor’s degrees in aviation management and machine learning and autonomous systems and two new master’s degrees — aeronautics, and integrated systems design and dynamics — to continue as an education leader in the aviation and technology industries.

Faculty and staff at K-State Salina are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all students, with diversity and inclusion a top priority for the campus. Female enrollment at the campus is up 11% and the campus had a 16% increase in enrollment applications from females this fall.

_ _ _

KSU Salina Photo: K-State Salina has increased enrollment by 7.3% for the fall 2022 semester.