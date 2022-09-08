More Downtown Building Revitalization Funding Available

More funding is available for communities in Kansas interested in revitalizing downtown buildings.

According to the Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland, a second round of Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants intended for revitalizing downtown buildings in small communities across the state. The HEAL program, which is funded by the Department of Commerce and the Patterson Family Foundation, will invest $850,000 in projects in the Fall 2022 grant round.

The HEAL program is designed to bring downtown buildings back into productive use as spaces for:

New or expanding businesses

Housing

Arts and culture

Civic engagement

Childcare or

Entrepreneurship

HEAL is intended to close financial gaps in restoring underutilized properties and making downtown districts throughout the state more economically vibrant. Projects submitted must show potential as economic drivers in the community.

There are a few changes to this round of the HEAL program. HEAL matching grants will be awarded for either 1) façade or 2) building construction projects. Eligible applicants must be organizations applying on behalf of building owners and may include designated Kansas Main Street programs, economic development organizations, cities, counties, 501c3 or 501c6 organizations, and local community foundations. Communities that received a previous HEAL grant are not eligible to apply in this round.

Proof of matching funds from the building owner will be required at the time of application. The application window opens September 12 and closes October 21 with award notifications in early December. A spring round of HEAL is anticipated for February 2023.

A virtual webinar on the specifics of the program is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 13. Registration is required and the Zoom link will be provided after registration. Organizations and building owners interested in applying should register and attend the webinar.

Information about the HEAL grant program and the online application can be viewed at www.kansascommerce.gov/healfall2022.