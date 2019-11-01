Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 27 °

More Details About Kansas Mountain Lion Case

Todd PittengerNovember 1, 2019

A mountain lion which was found in Kansas earlier this year may be part of a group from South Dakota / Western Nebraska.

The mountain lion was found back on January 31st in rural Rooks County. It had been shot and killed.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism their biologists had tissue samples from the mountain lion sent to the United States Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Research Station in Missoula, Montana.

The mountain lion was confirmed to be a male during necropsy by department biologists , not a female as initially reported. It has a 99.8% probability of belonging to the South Dakota/Nebraska breeding population which includes animals sampled from the Black Hills of South Dakota and Western Nebraska.

Reports of confirmed mountain lion sightings have increased over the past decade in both Kansas and Missouri, but experts say there are no signs that the animals are reproducing in either state.

Most of the mountain lions, also known as pumas, panthers, catamounts and cougars, that make their way into the states are males that wandered away from the Black Hills, Badlands and northwestern Nebraska.

Mountain lion populations were devastated by hunting and a shortage of prey in the early 1900s, but researchers say they are recolonizing in the Midwest.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Bethany Prof Attends Event With NAS...

Bethany College professor Rande Repp recently returned from the Commercial UAV Expo Americas 2019 in...

November 1, 2019 Comments

Salina Park Water Still Unsafe as S...

Top News

November 1, 2019

New President to Lead Wichita State...

Kansas News

November 1, 2019

No Tricks, Plenty of Treats

Top News

November 1, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bethany Prof Attends Even...
November 1, 2019Comments
New President to Lead Wic...
November 1, 2019Comments
More Details About Kansas...
November 1, 2019Comments
Probation Violator Caught
October 31, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH