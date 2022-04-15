Salina, KS

More Catalytic Converter Thefts

KSAL StaffApril 15, 2022

A popular item for thieves was taken over the course of Wednesday night from an area business.

Saline County Lt. Mike Ascher tells KSAL News that between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, two catalytic converters were taken from vehicles at Landscape Consultants, located at 1777 E. Old 40 Highway in New Cambria.

An employee told deputies that they went out to start a Ford F450 truck, and the vehicle was much louder than expected. The employee then found that the catalytic converter was sawed off.

After more checks of the fleet on the lot, another Ford truck was also missing its converter.

The total in estimated losses stands at $2,800.

Ascher said that if anyone has information on this theft, please contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. You will be able to remain anonymous, and a possible cash reward might be involved.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

