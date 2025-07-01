Moran, Starkey Selected to Aviation HOF

The Dean of K-State Salina and the senior U.S. Senator from Kansas will both be inducted into the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame.

According to the organization, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and Dr. Alysia Starkey, Dean & CEO of Kansas State University Salina are among four who will be inducted as part of the class of 2025. The other two inductees include Mark Schlegel, accomplished pilot and aviation leader, and Rick Hamlin, lifelong advocate and contributor to Kansas aviation

The official induction ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025. This year’s event will feature keynote speaker General Michelle Johnson (Retired), United States Air Force, a trailblazer in military aviation and the first female superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“The Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame is a celebration of those whose contributions have shaped the legacy and future of flight in our state,” said Ben Sauceda, President and CEO of the Kansas Aviation Museum. “This year’s class features pilots, educators, and advocates, and they ensure that Kansas will remain at the forefront of

aviation and aerospace for years to come.”

This year’s inductees represent a dynamic cross-section of influence and innovation in aviation—from policy

and public service to education, flight, and aerospace advancement. Their careers exemplify the spirit of Kansas

as the Air Capital of the World and reinforce the state’s global impact on the aviation industry.