Moran Pushes Eisenhower Facility Full Reopening

Todd PittengerJune 12, 2021

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is pushing for the full reopening of the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home in Abilene. The Senator visited the facility on Friday.

Moran said the purpose of the visit was to continue advocating for a for full reopening of the facility. Currently, it is open for limited hours and days, and ticketing is capped.

Moran has written the leader of the National Archives, which oversees presidential libraries, to follow the science and local conditions to enable the Library and Museum to accommodate visitors beyond the 25 percent capacity limit.

Moran said he appreciated the opportunity to hear firsthand from the library’s director, Dawn Hammatt, on plans for a full reopening. He expressed his concern that guidelines published on January 24th are now out of date as our state and country ease restrictions. Eisenhower is an important economic driver for Abilene and Kansas, and as conditions have significantly changed in the last few months, so should the policies.

Moran vowed to continue to press for a rapid, safe reopening.

 

