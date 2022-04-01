Moped Stolen

The owners of a moped that was stolen over the course of Wednesday night in Salina are looking for answers.

The moped, a yellow 1998 Honda Elite, was reportedly taken between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday from the 800 block of Park Street.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the moped has Kansas tags reading 76CXH. It was parked in the driveway at the residence it was taken from. The owners, a 36-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, told police that they have the only key they know of. There was also a milk crate attached to the back of the moped.

The moped is valued at $1,000.