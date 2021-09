The Salina Police Department is investigating a stolen moped that was taken Monday night.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 7 p.m. at the Lowe’s in Salina, a 21-year-old female parked her moped in the lot and went in the store to start her shift. When she came back out at 11, the blue moped was gone.

It has Kansas tags reading 75-FLD. The owner said she still had the key. The moped is valued at $2,300.

There are no suspects or video surveillance footage at this time.