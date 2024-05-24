Moped Driver Arrested with Gun

A Salina moped driver is facing a number of charges after leading authorities on a 5-minute chase.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that 51-year-old William Zugg was taken into custody on Thursday night after a patrol officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on the moped that had no tail lights on.

Zugg did not pull over in the 800 block of N. Broadway, but proceeded to run 7-stop signs at a top speed of 25mph.

Police say his female passenger tried to get off the bike multiple times but he did not stop until giving up in the 700 block of N. Broadway.

He’s now facing numerous charges for traffic violations – plus felon in possession of a handgun, kidnapping and possession of a narcotic.