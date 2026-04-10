Moped Crashes During Pursuit

A Salina man was arrested after he crashed his moped during a police pursuit.

According to Salina Police, at about 7:45 Thursday night an officer observed a subject on a moped in the area of 8th and Mulberry commit a traffic infraction. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.

When the rider attempted to turn from Walnut onto Santa Fe, he lost control and tipped the moped over in the intersection. He then began to flee on foot, and the officer pursued.

The rider ran to the 100 block of S. Santa Fe, then ran towards 5th Street where he stopped. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The rider, identified as 23-year-old, Colten A. Miller of Salina, had minor injuries due to the crash and was treated.

Miller was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to 2 Probation Violation warrants, Fleeing and Elude, Interference with LEO. Miller was also charged with two previous cases, an aggravated battery where he placed a known associate into a choke hold in March of 2026 during an altercation, and Criminal Use of a Financial card and Computer Crime, for accessing a known associates Chime Card and sending himself approximately $200 in February.