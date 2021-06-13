Monthly Virtual Public Transportation Classes

A new guide and class will help those who are unfamiliar with how to utilize area public transportation.

According to OCCK Transportation, a new “Guide & Go” Travel Training program will teach people how to use public transportation services in the region.

The first class in the Guide & Go program is “CityGo Familiarization”. Other classes will be available in the future.

CityGo Familiarization teaches the basics of riding CityGo in Salina, including how to read the map and time table, fare payments and general etiquette.

At this time, all classes will be held virtually, and will last about one hour, with the following schedule for CityGo Familiarization for June and July:

Wednesday, June 23, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30, 10:00 a.m.

Additional classes will be announced as they are scheduled.

Participation in Travel Training is free, however participants must have internet access and be able to pick up the class packet. Sign up can be done online at www.salinacitygo.com/guide-go-travel-training/ or by calling 785.826.1583.

“The Guide & Go Travel Training program is a great way to learn about CityGo and public transportation in general,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for north central Kansas. “We hope to encourage more people to use this transportation option. Using public transportation is a life skill that everyone should know.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.