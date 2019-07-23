Monster Trucks Coming Back to Salina

Monster trucks are headed back to Salina. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center for one night only on Saturday, February 15th, 2020.

According to the venue, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour includes several of the nation’s best monster trucks including the Original Monster Truck, Bigfoot, the monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew, the world’s biggest ATV, Quad Chaos and more, competing in nail-biting racing, wow-factor wheelies and free-for-all monster truck freestyle! In addition to the monster truck action, a surprise side act will also be featured.

“If you ask any monster truck driver who has competed in the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, they will tell you that indeed, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour has the most difficult tracks of all the tours, which is why it is called the Toughest Monster Truck Tour,” said Kelly Goldman of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour. “Our tracks always include dirt tracks and old-school crush cars buried in the dirt to create unique obstacles for the trucks to navigate during all aspects of competition. Because of the high level of difficulty, only the best monster trucks and drivers are invited to participate.”

In celebration, July 26 – August 18, select tickets will be available at a discount and all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. BUT fans don’t have to wait: discounted pre-sale tickets are available July 23 – 25 with the code TOUGH5. PLUS, fans who buy during the July 23-25 pre-sale will also receive the discounted tickets AND the Free Pit Pass! These offers will be the deepest discounts offered so don’t wait – it ends on August 18!

Discounted family 4-packs are also available. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour begins at 7:00 pm on February 15, 2020. Tickets are available at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, tonyspizzaeventscenter.com and by phone at 888-826-SHOW. All seats are reserved. Additional fees may apply. Groups of 10 or more qualify for discounts. Call the Group Sales Department at 785-833-5171 for details.