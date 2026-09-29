PREP – NCKL Fall Week 6 Recap

The 2026 North Central Kansas League football standings remain the same, at the top, after the fourth week of the season this past Friday, but there is no undefeated teams remaining in the NCKL as both Chapman and Wamego suffered losses in week 4.

Rock Creek defeated Abilene 45-7 in the only intra-NCKL showdown while Marysville, who defeated Southeast of Saline 28-14, and Clay Center, who defeated Smoky Valley 39-0, were the only other NCKL football teams to win in week #4.

Wellsville defeated Chapman 25-22 while Mulvane defeated Wamego 41-40.

Clay Center leads the NCKL volleyball standings with a 20-4, 6-0 record while Rock Creek is in 2nd with a 13-10, 5-3 record, followed by Wamego with an 8-13, 4-4 record and Marysville is in 4th place with a 6-10, 3-3 record.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball and football this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Clay Center on Tuesday in an NCKL doubleheader. … The Cowboy football team lost 42-7 against Rock Creek on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Rock Creek on Tuesday in an NCKL doubleheader. … The Fighting Irish football team lost 25-22 against Wellsville on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept Abilene 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday in an NCKL doubleheader. The Lady Tigers defeated Beloit 3-0 on Thursday in a single match. The Lady Tigers went 3-2 on Saturday in the Washburn tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Great Bend 2-0, Shawnee Mission Northwest 2-0, and Washburn Rural 2-0. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Blue Valley and 2-0 against St. James Academy. … The Tiger football team defeated Smoky Valley 39-0 on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team has been off with a 1-15, 1-5 record. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to return to the court tonight (Tuesday) at Chapman. … The Panther football team lost 42-14 against Hesston on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball split an NCKL doubleheader with Wamego on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-1 and winning the 2nd match 2-1. … The Bulldog football team defeated Southeast of Saline 28-14 on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept Chapman 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday in an NCKL doubleheader. The Lady Mustangs went 3-2 on Saturday in the Wamego tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Nemaha Central 2-1, Riley County 2-0, and Wamego 2-0. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 against Riley County and 2-0 against Holton. … The Mustang football team defeated Abilene 42-7 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Marysville on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-1 and losing the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Raiders went 1-2 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Lady Raiders defeated Clearwater 2-0. The Lady Raiders lost 2-0 against Rock Creek and 2-0 against Riley County. … The Red Raider football team lost 41-40 against Mulvane on Friday.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 3 0 3 1

Wamego 3 0 3 1

Marysville 2 1 3 1

Clay Center 1 1 3 1

Concordia 1 1 1 3

Rock Creek 1 2 2 2

Abilene 0 4 0 4

Friday, September 25

Rock Creek 45, Abilene 7

Hesston 42, Concordia 14

Wellsville 25, Chapman 22

Clay Center 39, Smoky Valley 0

Marysville 28, SE of Saline 14

Mulvane 41, Wamego 40

October 2

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Chapman

Marysville at Council Grove

Wamego at Topeka Hayden

Tonganoxie at Rock Creek

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 6 0 20 4

Rock Creek 5 3 13 10

Wamego 4 4 8 13

Marysville 3 3 6 10

Abilene 3 5 8 9

Chapman 2 4 11 10

Concordia 1 5 1 15