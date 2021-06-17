Monster Truck Event Canceled

A motor sports event which was coming to Salina has been cancelled.

According to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, due to circumstances beyond the control of the tour, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour event, scheduled for Saturday, June 26th, has been cancelled.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” said Kelly Hess Goldman of Thunderbird Entertainment, the promoter of the event. “I know I can speak for all our monster truck teams and crew by saying that we are all disappointed and hope that by 2022 we can get back to normal event capacities.”

Tickets purchased by credit/debit through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office will automatically be refunded within 3 to 5 business days. Tickets purchased with cash must be presented at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office in order to receive a refund.