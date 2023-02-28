Monson’s selection as Coach of the Year headlines KWU’s All-KCAC selections

Kansas Wesleyan head coach Anthony Monson was selected as the KCAC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year headlining the Coyotes’ All-KCAC selections for the 2022-23 season.

All-KCAC voting is selected by a vote of conference coaches and is released by the conference office. Award winners were then recognized at KCAC Championship Monday, on Monday evening, at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Monson, in his seventh season leading the Coyotes has led the team to back-to-back 20-plus win seasons for the first time since 2000 and 2001 as KWU has a 25-4 record overall. Monson has also led the team to a second place finish in the KCAC this season, and 25 regular season wins, the most in school history. KWU finished the regular season ranked No. 12 in the NAIA. He also picked up career win 100 in the season opener, and has moved into second place in all-time wins at KWU with 124. KWU

Three players also earned All-KCAC honors. Alex Littlejohn (SO/Newton, Kan.) was named to the All-KCAC first team, Jun Murdock (JR/Wichita, Kan.) to the second team, and Easton Hunter (JR/Colwich, Kan.) to the honorable mention team. Murdock also earned a spot on the all-defense team.

Littlejohn ranked seventh in the KCAC in scoring at 14.6 points per game and led the KCAC in rebounding at 11.3 per game overall. In KCAC action he ranked sixth in scoring and continued to lead the conference in rebounding. Littlejohn ranks second in the NAIA in rebounding per game. Littlejohn has recorded 20 double-doubles this season, and has three times flirted with a triple-double.

Murdock has averaged 11.2 points per season for the Coyotes at the point guard position. He ranked in the Top 25 in scoring during the season. Murdock is also known for his top-level defense, usually guarding opposing teams’ top guardand limiting their scoring chances. Murdock also earned a spot on the All-KCAC All-Defense team.

Hunter ranks second in the KCAC in 3-point percentage, shooting 43.6 percent on the season, while averaging 8.9 points per contest. His 61 3-pointers made this season ranks seventh in the KCAC.

The Coyotes are 25-4 after the conclusion of the KCAC tournament.