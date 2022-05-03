Monson named one of Top Impactful Coaches in NAIA

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball Coach Anthony Monson has been named as one of the Top 100 Most Impactful Coaches in the NAIA. The selection to the honor is made by Silver Waves Media.

The NAIA is home to some elite levels of basketball and the coaches listed have proven themselves as a select group of high performing coaches. These coaches are current head coaches and have been in a head coaching role for over five years. All coaches on this list have averaged 11 or more wins per season during their careers. After consulting with its team of basketball professionals, Silver Waves Media has named its 100 most impactful NAIA head coaches.

To be considered for this list, the coach must have five plus years of head coaching experience and must have earned over ten wins per season on average.

Monson just completed his sixth season with the Coyotes, leading KWU to a 23-11 record overall and a 15-9 record in the KCAC. Monson led the Coyotes to the NAIA National Championship for the first time since 2007 this past season. The Coyotes won their first-round game, defeating No. 19 ranked Indiana-South Bend. The team’s 23 wins are also the most for a KWU men’s basketball team since 2007.

He’s coached 10 All-KCAC Players during his career at KWU, including the 2019 Newcomer of the Year in James Brooks, and KWU’s first NAIA All-American since 2013 this season in Jun Murdock (SO/Wichita, Kan.).

In his six seasons, Monson has led KWU to a 99-79 record overall and a 77-59 record in the KCAC. Monson currently sits in fourth all-time in wins at KWU, passing Gene Johnson, who coached the 1936 US Olympic Basketball team to a gold medal in Berlin, on the list.

ABOUT SILVER WAVES MEDIA

