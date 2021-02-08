Monson earns KCAC Volleyball weekly honor

Emily Monson (SO/Cheney, Kan.) continues to be one of the star women’s volleyball defensive players in the Kansas Conference.

Monson earned her eighth KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week honor on Monday, and second of the spring season, as announced by the KCAC Office.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is administered by the conference sports information directors.

Monson was absolutely phenomenal in KWU’s match with Friends on Saturday. She had 41 digs, the fourth-highest total in KWU history in all lengths of matches. Monson also holds the all matches record of 47 earlier this year, and has three of the top five dig totals all-time for KWU (47, 44, 41). She averaged an amazing 8.2 digs per set in KWU’s win over Friends. She also added a service ace and had an unblemished passing record in 43 attempts.

KWU returns to action on Friday, with a pair of key matches against Tabor and McPherson in a triangular hosted by McPherson in the Sport Center.