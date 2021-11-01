Salina, KS

Monson earns KCAC Volleyball weekly honor

KWU Athletics ReleaseNovember 1, 2021

Outstanding efforts in a pair of matches last week by Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) has earned the senior libero KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week honors after a vote by conference sports information directors.

 

Monson averaged 7.86 digs per set as KWU won both matches in straight sets over Friends and in four sets against Saint Mary. She had 32 digs in a win (8.0 per set) over Saint Mary which was a big win for the Coyotes. She also had 23 (7.67 per set) against Friends in a victory over the Falcons.

 

This is the sixth time this season, and second straight week that Monson has earned the honor.

 

KWU is 20-8 overall and 8-3 in the KCAC heading into Wednesday’s regular season finale in Lindsborg against Bethany.

 

The KCAC Tournament starts with first round games next week.

Monson earns KCAC Volleyball weekly...

