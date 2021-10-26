Monson earns KCAC Volleyball weekly honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) has been named as the KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week for her efforts in matches for the Coyotes last week. Her selection comes from a vote of conference sports information directors.

Emily Monson was again consistent for the Coyotes on defense. Had a huge match for the Coyotes averaging 8.0 digs per set as KWU swept No. 23 Doane. She then averaged 5.6 digs per set against Tabor. For the week, Monson averaged 6.5 digs per set.

This is the fifth time this season that Monson has earned KCAC Defender of the Week honors.

The Coyotes are 18-8 overall and 6-3 in the KCAC. KWU takes on Friends on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mabee Arena, then hosts Saint Mary on Saturday at 7 p.m.