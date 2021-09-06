Monson earns KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week honors

Following an outstanding performance on the week, Kansas Wesleyan’s Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week for her efforts for the Coyotes last week.

Monson had a great week for the Coyotes, averaging 6.18 digs per set during the week. She also had a .961 passing percentage on the week and had six service aces.

Her big match of the week came on Friday night against NCAA Division Ii Newman where she averaged 8.25 digs per set against the Jets, and added three service aces.

KWU is off to a 6-5 start to its season. The Coyotes face rival Bethany at Noon on Saturday in a non-conference match inside Mabee Arena.