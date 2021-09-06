Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 66 °

Monson earns KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week honors

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 6, 2021

Following an outstanding performance on the week, Kansas Wesleyan’s Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week for her efforts for the Coyotes last week.

Monson had a great week for the Coyotes, averaging 6.18 digs per set during the week. She also had a .961 passing percentage on the week and had six service aces.

Her big match of the week came on Friday night against NCAA Division Ii Newman where she averaged 8.25 digs per set against the Jets, and added three service aces.

KWU is off to a 6-5 start to its season. The Coyotes face rival Bethany at Noon on Saturday in a non-conference match inside Mabee Arena.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Main named KCAC Special Teams Player of the W...

September 6, 2021 10:44 pm

Huge second half fuels Wesleyan’s rout ...

September 5, 2021 9:11 am

Wesleyan men’s Soccer gets late equaliz...

 9:06 am

KW women’s Soccer blanks Doane 1-0

 9:05 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Main named KCAC Special Teams Playe...

Kansas Wesleyan's Aaron Main (JR/Tulsa, Okla.) has been named as the KCAC Football Special teams P...

September 6, 2021 Comments

Monson earns KCAC Volleyball Defend...

Sports News

September 6, 2021

Benny’s work produces heroics

Sports News

September 6, 2021

Jail Project Progressing Nicely

Top News

September 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Employer Application Dead...
September 6, 2021Comments
KSU Study Finds Face Mask...
September 6, 2021Comments
Adjustment to Salina Bus ...
September 6, 2021Comments
45th Smoky Hill River Fes...
September 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices