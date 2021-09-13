Monson claims KCAC Volleyball Defensive honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) found herself in a familiar spot on Monday afternoon. The star libero for the Coyotes was selected as the KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week for her efforts in Saturday’s win over the Bethany Swedes.

This is the second straight week this season Monson has earned the honor.

In KWU’s lone match of the week, Monson recorded 16 digs (5.33/set) in helping KWU sweep Bethany and end a five-match losing streak to the Swedes. Monson also served five aces including four in a span of five serves during the first set.

Wesleyan opens KCAC play this week, hosting McPherson on Wednesday inside Mabee Arena. The Coyotes then welcomes No. 18 ranked Ottawa to Mabee Arena on Saturday.