Monson and Bryand earn KCAC Volleyball weekly honors

Kansas Wesleyan Volleyball had two KCAC Players of the Week for their efforts in weekend matches for the Coyotes. Morgan Bryand (SO/Wichita, Kan.) was named the KCAC Attacker, and Emily Monson (SO/Cheney, Kan.) was named the KCAC Defender of the Week, as announced by the conference office.

KWU went 2-0 in a weekend triangular with Oklahoma Wesleyan and Southwestern. The Coyotes won both matches, beating OKWU in four sets, and sweeping Southwestern.

Morgan Bryand had a great weekend for the Coyotes as KWU went 2-0 in a triangular, beating Oklahoma Wesleyan and Southwestern. Against Oklahoma Wesleyan, Bryand had 15 kills, without an error, and added 11 digs as the Coyotes beat OKWU in four sets. In the match against Southwestern, Bryand had seven kills, again without an error, and added three digs. She also had three service aces against Southwestern. For the week, Bryand hit .393, averaging 3.14 kills per set, and she did not have a hitting error in two matches.

Emily Monson had a great week on the defensive side of things. She averaged a very impressive 7.43 digs per set for the week. She had 31 digs in a four set win over Oklahoma Wesleyan, and followed with 21 digs in a three set win over Southwestern. Monson also recorded four service aces against Southwestern helping the Coyotes pick up the win.

The two victories for the Coyotes pushed KWU back over .500 on the season at 8-7 overall, and evened KWU’s conference record at 4-4.

Wesleyan returns to action on Saturday in a triangular in Olathe. The Coyotes play a Kansas Conference match against Avila at 3 p.m., then face MidAmerica Nazarene at 5 p.m.