Money Dispute

Sarah Repp July 8, 2019

Aggravated charges for an 18 year-old from Topeka, in Salina.

On July 5th at 5:25 PM, Police were called to the 400 block of S. Connecticut, according to Captain Gary Hanus of The Salina Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene, and after an investigation determined a 25 year-old male from Salina was the victim and 18 year-old Skyler Berwert from Topeka was taken into custody.

The domestic battery charges became aggravated after Berwert allegedly knocked his 25 year old family member to the floor and attempted to choke him.

The main cause of the dispute appeared to be over a financial issue.

