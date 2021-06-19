Mondesi’s 3-run HR lifts KC in series opener

Royals.comJune 19, 2021

For Adalberto Mondesi, it’s been a frustrating start to the season. Two stints on the injured list have limited the 25-year-old to only nine games for the Royals in the 2021 campaign. His absence was felt, but now he’s making sure his presence in the lineup is being heard.

With the Royals trailing by one run in the third, Mondesi dug his cleats into the left-handed batter’s box against Boston’s starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. Carlos Santana was on second and Salvador Perez stood at first. The four-seam fastball turned into Mondesi’s longest home run of his career at a Statcast-projected 464 feet, while providing Kansas City the lead for good in a 5-3 win at Kauffman Stadium on Friday.

Since coming off the injured list on Wednesday against Detroit, the shortstop, who is hitting .344, has driven in four runs on two hits — both home runs that traveled over 440 feet. His bat ignited a streaky Royals offense to snap a six-game losing streak as Whit Merrifield and Perez contributed an RBI double and solo home run, respectively.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

