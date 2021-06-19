Mondesi’s 3-run HR lifts KC in series opener

With the Royals trailing by one run in the third, Mondesi dug his cleats into the left-handed batter’s box against Boston’s starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. Carlos Santana was on second and Salvador Perez stood at first. The four-seam fastball turned into Mondesi’s longest home run of his career at a Statcast-projected 464 feet, while providing Kansas City the lead for good in a 5-3 win at Kauffman Stadium on Friday.