Mondesi to IL for 3rd time; O’Hearn called up

Mondesi has played in just 10 games this season, hitting .361 with four home runs. He began the season on the IL with a right oblique strain, missing a month and a half after sustaining the injury in his final at-bat of Spring Training. After seven games in the Royals’ lineup at the end of May, Mondesi again hit the IL with a left hamstring strain. He came back last week and crushed a homer in his first at-bat back in the lineup, signaling his return and what a force he can be when he’s playing.