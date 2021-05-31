Mondesi homers as KC takes series opener

Mondesi gave the Royals two insurance runs Monday night after starter Mike Minor allowed two runs in six strong innings. Despite registering only eight whiffs against the Pirates, Minor had seven strikeouts, raising his total this season to 68 in 60 innings pitched (11 starts).

The Royals’ offense came through again with two runs in the eighth inning — on a double from Nicky Lopez (who pinch-hit for Mondesi, who tweaked a hamstring during the game), a fielder’s choice from Kelvin Gutierrez and a double from Michael A. Taylor.