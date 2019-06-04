Monday Evening Police Chase

A five minute high-speed pursuit Monday, ends with an abandoned car and police looking for a possible known suspect.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 6:45pm an officer on patrol ran a tag check on a 2003 Ford Taurus near the intersection of Roach and Beloit.

Information came back that the license plate did not match the vehicle and police attempted to make a stop. Instead the driver in the Ford sped away, winding through residential streets in the Sunset Park area at speeds that reached 45mph to 55mph.

The car was finally abandoned at the intersection of Republic and Merrill.

Investigators have learned the vehicle had been sold earlier in the day to the driver – who had allegedly borrowed a licence plate from a friend in Lost Springs, Kansas to display on the Taurus.