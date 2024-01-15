Monday Bonus at Zoo

Rolling Hills Zoo will be hosting a Bonus Day on Monday, January 15th.

According to the Zoo, if the cold weather has you feeling stir-crazy or you’re needing a change of scenery, Rolling Hills Zoo invites you out for half-price admission to the Wildlife Museum, along with a Bonus Day for you to go SnoWild.

While the Zoo will be closed on Monday due to the extreme temperatures, the Wildlife Museum will be open for explorers, big and little, as they discover the wonders of the museum and Hideaway Hallow where they can unleash their imagination. And if they’re keen on finding Nemo, the Zoo’s giant saltwater tank in Hideaway Hollow promises an underwater adventure.

For some “inside” snow fun, come and enjoy SnoWild with family friendly snowball fights and a chance to build snow forts with giant Legos. It’s a family-friendly day of frosty fun and friendly battles. And don’t forget the Elephant’s Trunk Gift Shop for some fun retail therapy.

So, if you’re itching to get out of the house and have a wild (yet cozy indoor) adventure, come to the Wildlife Museum at Rolling Hills Zoo.